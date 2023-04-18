Diaz-Canel congratulates deserving honorees of distinction from the Armed Forces





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, congratulated today the writers, artists, journalists and cultural and informative institutions that received the Replica of the Machete Mambí of Generalissimo Maximo Gomez, awarded by the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR).



On Twitter, the head of state highlighted the military ceremony of the award ceremony, held on Sunday at the San Carlos de la Cabaña Fortress, in which five institutions and 12 cultural personalities were recognized for their professional work, as well as for promoting and defending patriotic principles and values.



The Enrique Estrada Firemen's Museum in Matanzas province, the National Office of Attention to Combatants, the provincial centers of Casas de Cultura in Granma and Guantanamo, and Camagüey TV station were also honored.



To commemorate the 62nd anniversary of the proclamation of the socialist character of the Cuban Revolution and the Day of the Militiaman, 50 members of the National Revolutionary Militias were promoted to the next higher rank.



Joel Queipo Ruiz, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party and head of the Economic-Productive Department; Alpidio Alonso Grau, Minister of Culture; chiefs and officers of the FAR and the Ministry of the Interior, Party and Government leaders, and a representation of the military diplomatic corps accredited in Cuba were present at the ceremony.