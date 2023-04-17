Cuban PM attends annual meeting of the ministry of construction





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) Cuban prime minister Manuel Marrero Cruz participates today in the annual review of the Ministry of Construction ( MICONS), a meeting to analyze the main results of the field in 2022 and projections for 2023.



The meeting was also attended by the Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes Menendez, deputy prime minister, and Rene Mesa Villafaña, head of sector, as well as the board of directors of the ministry and directors of its affiliated companies.



In the meeting, in which representatives of the territories participate by videoconference, it was reported that MICONS controls 12 construction programs, and its entrepreneurial system worked in 2022 in more than 500 works.



Similar to other activities of the Cuban economy, the construction sector also suffered management problems during the last period, partly due to the tightening of the U.S. blockade and the international situation after the pandemic.



The meeting will evaluate internal issues of the main entity, such as the state of human resources and the policy of cadres, training and the link with universities.