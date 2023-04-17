Belarusian university delegation begins official visit to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) A delegation headed by Andrei Korol, rector of the Belarusian University of Minsk, begins today an official visit to Cuba, which will include exchanges in centers of high studies and meetings with authorities of the island.



According to Prensa Latina, the Belarusian delegation also includes the dean of the Faculty of International Relations, Elena Dostanko.



The visit is part of the recovery process of working relations between both nations, which had its culminating point in the reception of President Miguel Diaz-Canel to the delegation of Belarusian scientists who recently visited the island, said the Cuban ambassador to Minsk, Santiago Perez.



The work program in Havana will include meetings with the first deputy minister of the trade and foreign investment ministry, Ana Teresita Gonzalez, and at the foreign ministry's headquarters.



They will also hold exchanges at the rector's office of the University of Havana, at different faculties of the same and at the Higher Institute of International Relations.