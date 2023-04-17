Díaz-Canel evokes Proclamation of the Socialist Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez evoked on his official Twitter account the day when Commander in Chief Fidel Castro proclaimed the socialist character of the Revolution.



On Sunday, the head of State presided a gathering of Cubans who commemorated the 62nd anniversary of the said declaration right where Fidel delivered his speech—on the corner of 23rd and 12th in Havana—turned once again into a reaffirmation that the socialist Homeland has its greatest strength in the Cuban people.



Provincial Communist Party leader Roilán Rodríguez Barbán, who addressed the audience, stressed the importance of keeping alive those glorious pages of Cuban history as the driving force of new victories and achievements and congratulated all members of the political organization, whose foundations became stronger in those days of struggle.