Cuba and ICAO Favor Bilateral Cooperation in Civil Aviation





Havana, April 14 (ACN) Cuba’s Transportation Ministry and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) signed an MOU in Havana to cooperate in the aviation field.



After penning the document, Cuban Transportation Minister Eduardo Rodriguez said that the action strengthens relations between his country and the ICAO and will also favor the design of new cooperation projects to develop civil aviation on the island.



On behalf of the Cuban government, Rodriguez reiterated his willingness and commitment to support and boost actions towards safe aviation.



ICAO general secretary Juan Carlos Salazar, who also penned the MOU for his organization, acknowledged Cuba’s role as founding member of the international entity and described as positive the island’s contribution of experience, capacities and professionals.



The Memo of Understanding between the parties expresses joint intentions to develop new cooperation and technical assistance projects in civil aviation to be sponsored by the ICAO and managed by the Cuban Transportation Ministry. It also acknowledges the existing potential to train the personnel working in the sector and to modernize the local infrastructure.



The MOU signing was attended by Cuban Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia and by deputy Transportation minister Marta Oramas Rivero. On the ICAO side was Julio Siu, regional director for North, Central America and the Caribbean.

Cuba is an ICAO founding member and has been part of its Council in five periods, with the latest term between 2016 and 2019.