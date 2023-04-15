Cuban central province hosts regional meeting against gender violence





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) With the presence of Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, more than 300 women from the central region of the country gathered today in Santa Clara to raise their voices against gender violence.



The meeting is also attended by Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC; Ines Maria Chapman Wauhg, deputy prime minister, and Teresa Amarelle Boue, secretary general of the Cuban Women's Association (Federación de Mujeres Cubanas).



According to the agenda, the women will address essential issues for the establishment of a full life in today's Cuban society and will ratify their policy of zero tolerance to any act that violates human dignity.