Cuban party concluded comprehensive visit to central province





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) With the presence of Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC-PCC) and President of the Republic, concluded today the comprehensive visit to Villa Clara of this governing body of Cuban politics.



The main tasks proposed by the representatives of the six commissions spread throughout the 13 municipalities of the central geography since last April 11 were to increase the linkage of cadres with the base, the attention to the Young Communist League, the quality of the political debate and the use of social networks for the defense of the Revolution.



The Cuban leader explained that this visit takes place in the midst of a complex energy situation, which has generated much concern among the population, and this is an example of how the PCC must be prepared to face and resolve new situations that complicate the lives of Cubans on a daily basis.



The core of the PCC must be the space that is identified by deep, intelligent and innovative analysis and that propitiates, by example, confidence, transformation, improvement and credibility, remarked Díaz-Canel, who also invited to assume the style of self-criticism and to renew the methods for accountability.



On the confrontation of gender violence, cultural colonization, crime, bureaucratism and other aspects that hurt the dignity of the people, he called to focus our attention.



In addition, he reaffirmed the call of the 8th Congress to strengthen the internal life of the PCC, mainly in the midst of the complex economic, political and social situation of the country, which demands the immediate search for its own solutions and the increase of demands to the leaders and the quality of the processes.



As a summary of his visit to the territories of the province, Felix Duarte Ortega, member of the Secretariat of the CC PCC and head of the Agrifood Department, observed delays in the response to the agreements and main problems in food production, and recognized the need to implement more efficiently the Law of Food Sovereignty and Nutritional Education, as well as to increase vigilance against the theft and slaughter of livestock.



Yoana Torres Saco, first secretary of the Young Communist League in Villa Clara, where the lowest average in the growth of its membership in the ranks of the PCC (only 16 %), spoke about the commitment to strengthen the work at the grassroots and its educational work.



The first secretary of the Party in Villa Clara, Osnay Miguel Colina Rodriguez, self-critically assessed the state of the governing body of politics in the territory, and remarked that there are capacities to address and solve the deficiencies.



Likewise, he insisted on the demand for the growth of the membership, which must be composed of people with propositive capacity, intelligence and sense of the historical moment.

Concerns related to housing, roads, water supply and high prices of products were the most recurrent in the meetings with 53 communities in the province.