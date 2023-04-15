Cuban PM visits health care institutions in eastern province





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz visited today the Gustavo Aldereguia Lima Hospital in Gibara, Holguin, which is currently undergoing remodeling and relocation.



According to the Presidency, the Cuban premier, in his capacity as deputy to the National Assembly of People's Power for that municipality, learned about the progress of the works, which are expected to be completed in August and include an emergency ward, a medical room, clinical laboratories and a blood bank.



Accompanied by the highest government officials of the province, Marrero Cruz directed the search for solutions to ensure transportation to the new hospital headquarters, as well as to fix the roads, work on the image and the environment.



The head of government arrived in the Medical Sciences University, where the deputies exchanged with students and professors about the concerns of the future doctors, mainly focused on the availability of study material and the maintenance of the Student Residence.



Marrero Cruz insisted on the need to increase the application of science and innovation in order to solve the complex health challenges imposed by the demographic dynamics.