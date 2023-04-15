Diaz-Canel presides over conclusions of comprehensive visit to Cuban central province





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CCPCC) and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, heads today the conclusions of the comprehensive visit developed in Villa Clara, during three days, by this governing body of Cuban politics.



More than 30 CCPCC leaders, including two members of its secretariat and the auxiliary structure, divided into six working groups, arrived in the 13 municipalities of the province to evaluate the progress of the agreements approved at the 8th Congress of the PCC.