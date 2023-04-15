Cuban president begins visit to central province





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, arrived today in Santa Clara as part of the visit of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the PCC and its Auxiliary Structure to the province of Villa Clara.



As reported by the Presidency on Twitter, the President visited the Labiofam Industrial Complex, the second plant of its kind in the country, which is currently at 90 % completion of its investment process.



The text referred that the entity will produce six million liters of fermented broth of biofertilizers and pesticides, which will cover more than 60% of the national demand.



As part of his tour to this city, Diaz-Canel referred to the importance of the fight against gender violence, which on Friday began its meetings in this central province.



On Twitter, the head of state assured that he would participate in the debates and called on everyone to take part in the dialogue.