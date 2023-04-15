Diaz-Canel to attend meeting on non-violence against women





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, announced today his participation in the meeting for a Cuba without violence against women, which will be held in the province of Villa Clara(central Cuba).



On Twitter, the president said that he was in Santa Clara as part of the visit of the Secretariat of the Central Committee and its Auxiliary Structure in that territory and that he would join the meeting.



Much has been done by the Revolution on this issue and there is still a lot of battle to be fought; we are all summoned, Diaz-Canel emphasized.



On the same social network, Teresa Amarelle Boue, secretary general of the Cuban Women's Association, stated that this will be a great meeting, which will initiate a process of debate in the country's communities on gender-based violence.



Today we will socialize good practices for gender violence, President Miguel Diaz-Canel has announced in his tweets that he will join, we are waiting for him with the confidence that inspires us, the admiration and respect we have for him and the commitment to be with him in all battles, the official affirmed.