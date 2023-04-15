Cuban Convention of Earth Sciences concluded today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) The 10th Cuban Convention of Earth Sciences concluded today at the Havana Convention Center and its last professional event will be the celebration of the General Assembly of affiliates of the Cuban Society of Geology: its main promoter 18 years ago.



The meeting will mainly serve to evaluate the results of our management and the immediate work projections, commented exclusively to the Cuban News Agency the M.Sc. Kenya Nuñez Cambra, president of its National Executive Bureau and of the Organizing Committee of the event.



She described as positive the scope of this multiple meeting, which included the Exhibition of Products, New Technologies and Services for Geosciences, with a view to promoting the development of their specialties and business opportunities.



Professionals, technicians, managers and students from 17 countries attended the opening ceremony last Monday, when teachers of generations of the sector received awards, among them Julio Antonio Jimenez Vazquez, Boris Crescencio Correa Garcia and Jorge Luis Cobiella Reguero.



Symposiums, workshops, oral and poster sessions were held on regional geology, geological risks, coastal processes, earthquakes, applied geophysics, mining technical services and environment, satellite technologies for geosciences and databases.



In addition, about Geomatics, mathematical models and algorithms, software and hardware for Geosciences, oil and gas, plate boundary and current deformation of the Caribbean: Geodynamics and Seismicity.



The Cuban Society of Geology has about two thousand members, provincial representations and its elections will be held next Monday, April 24, exactly the same day it was created, but in 1979.