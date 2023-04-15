Diaz-Canel summarizes comprehensive visit to Cuban central province





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC PCC) and president of the country, summarized, in this city, the comprehensive visit of the Secretariat and its auxiliary team to the province of Cienfuegos.



The Cuban leader called for the Party's nucleus to be the ideal space for deep, critical, intelligent, committed and contributing analysis and for the Party's grassroots organization to project solutions to problems, call for the participation of workers and be alert to correct, rectify, control and foster an atmosphere of trust, transformation and improvement, of improvement and credibility to the work of the Party and the Revolution.



He said that we must improve the work of the municipalities and strengthen some structures in that instance, especially in government, and according to the potentialities of those territories, seek how to design and project the economic and social progress with a local development and quality of life.



He also said that problems were found in many communities, which are hardly visited by municipal authorities and that these difficulties could be solved from the neighborhood itself and with the help of the inhabitants.



In this regard, Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the CC PCC, stated that the province is in conditions to continue with the advances, for which these groups and as such the militancy should involve even more workers and young people.



Alexandre Corona Quintero, governor of the territory, added that today there are some 10,000 hectares of idle land, and a large part of these must be incorporated to spring planting.



He said that in housing construction, Cienfuegos aspires to again fulfill the plan within the national program, with 796, and with the possibility of taking on another 300 more before the end of the year.



For her part, Maride Fernandez Lopez, member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the PCC in the province, expressed her confidence that with the cadres, most of them newly inserted, they will work to improve every day and keep Cienfuegos as a reference territory.



Since Tuesday, the members of the Secretariat and its auxiliary team toured the eight municipalities, exchanged with communities, workplaces, students, artists and health personnel to feel inconformities, and seek immediate or mediate solutions to existing problems.



They also discussed the progress of the agreements of the Eighth Congress, such as the internal life of the organization, the ideological work, the economic battle and the attention to the new generations.