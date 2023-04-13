Cuba celebrates 21st anniversary of popular victory in Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) “We celebrate together with Venezuela the 21st anniversary of the popular victory over the coup that sought to stop the process of change launched by the Bolivarian Revolution,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wrote today on Twitter in a message in reference to the heroic deed of the Venezuelans who thwarted the attack against Commander Hugo Chávez on April 11, 2002.



In the same social network, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, described the event as a lesson from the Venezuelan people to imperialism that made the whole region proud.



On April 11, 2002, the Venezuelan right wing promoted a coup against Chávez—following a smear campaign designed to tarnish the figure and ideals of the Bolivarian leader—to overthrow his government and place Pedro Carmona in power.



The pro-coup faction’s plans included massacring the population in the area around the Miraflores Palace (seat of the Executive) and blame Chávez, who remained kidnapped by the conspirators until his rescue on April 13 by military officers loyal to the constitutional order.