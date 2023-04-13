Cuban President mourns death of writer Eduardo Heras





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel lamented today the death of the writer Eduardo Rafael Heras León at the age of 82.



Through Twitter, the president described “Chino”, as his colleagues called him, as an indispensable figure of Cuban culture and offered his condolences to the family, friends and disciples of the outstanding Cuban writer, journalist, editor and art critic.



Heras Leon won many awards and decorations, including the Distinction for National Culture, the Felix Elmuza Order, the Alejo Carpentier Medal, the Replica of the Machete of Generalissimo Maximo Gomez, the Maestro de Juventudes Award, and the National Publishing and Literature Awards in 2001 and 2014, respectively.