Gold deposits in the sights of international meeting today





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) The 10th Cuban Convention on Earth Sciences and its Exhibition of Geoscience Products, New Technologies and Services will hold today its 5th Workshop on Gold Prospecting, Exploitation and Processing of Gold, which has been engaged in gold and silver research for 25 years.



Attending the event will be specialists from various entities and institutions who will talk about ways of improving prospecting for new deposits of both metals.



Today’s program features discussions on Heritage and Geotourism, Geoenvironmental Problems, and Development and Impact of technical minerals as a function of sustainable agriculture and food self-sufficiency, as well as topics related to mineral prospecting, paleontology and digital cartography, among others.