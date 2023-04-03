Cuba to host training session for global programming tournament





HAVANA, CUBA, Apr 3 (ACN) The 13th Caribbean Training Camp for the International University Programming Competition (ICPC) will be held in Havana April 24 to May 6, 2023, in an on-site format.



As reported by the University of Computer Sciences (UCI) on its website, the activities will be held at the university campus of that institution where the teams that will participate in November in the 46th and 47th ICPC World Finals will train.



Mateo Carranza Velez, an Argentinean student of Computer Science at the Faculty of Mathematics, Astronomy, Physics and Computing of the National University of Cordoba, who was a world finalist in Russia 2021, Latin American Champion in Bangladesh 2022 and is qualified for Egypt 2023, will be the main coach.



The information added that the camp will be held with Spanish as the official language and will grant a postgraduate certificate to graduate participants who wish to register.



The ICPC has its origins in 1970 and over time became a multi-level competition with the first championship round held in 1977 and is contested in teams of three and is the premier global programming competition held by and for the world's universities.