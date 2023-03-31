Desalination plant in western Cuba to benefit local residents





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) Some 5,000 residents in the Zapata Swamp, in the province of Matanzas, are benefiting from the definitive start-up of a desalination plant that provides drinking water of excellent quality.



This was stated to Granma newspaper by Bienvenido Roig Chirino, first secretary of the Party in that municipality, who commented that the work directly benefits the residents of Playa Giron, and solves one of the most long-standing concerns of the residents of that community.



According to Antonio Hernandez Martinez, delegate of Hydraulic Resources in the province, the German technology equipment has a capacity of about 5,000 liters per hour, and will not be connected to the network to the homes, but will be an access point for the residents in the area.



The operation of the plant, he added, was possible thanks to the assembly of the electric transformers by workers of the Basic Electric Organization of Matanzas, as well as to the technical support of specialists of the Mixed Company Acuanova S.A.



The installation of these desalination plants is part of the country's strategy to face climate variability, and is one of the lines of work of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources, according to Granma.



The modern development of desalination in Cuba has been explored for some time in sectors such as industry and tourism, and dozens of such plants have been installed in several provinces of the country.