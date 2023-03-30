Díaz-Canel attends ceremony in honor of UJC members





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez attended the ceremony for the presentation of State distinctions awarded by the Young Communist League (UJC) to members, collectives and cadres who excelled in the fulfillment of the tasks entrusted to that political organization.



Around 61 young people and representatives of workers’ collectives received either the Julio Antonio Mella Order—the highest decoration awarded by the UJC— the Abel Santamaría Cuadrado and José Antonio Echeverría Medals or the Flag of Honor in a celebration that saluted the advent of April 4, a date full of joy and hope which marks the 61st anniversary of the Cuban youth vanguard and the 62nd anniversary of the José Martí Pioneer Students Organization.