Cuba denounces imperialist influence in the Human Rights Council





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, denounced today the imperialist attempts to turn the Human Rights Council into a tribunal against countries that do not obey the geopolitical interests of powerful governments.



Speaking before that instance of the United Nations System based in Geneva, Cuban diplomat affirmed that such pressures undermine the credibility of the Council.



In a tweet referring to his speech at the 52nd regular session of the intergovernmental body, Rodriguez Parrilla added that they seem to be trying to take the Council back to the former Commission on Human Rights, which collapsed due to such practices.



The Cuban foreign minister arrived in Geneva on Monday to participate in the High-Level Segments of the Conference on Disarmament and the 52nd regular session of the Human Rights Council.



Likewise, as of today, he is carrying out an extensive work program that includes bilateral meetings with high-level officials of United Nations, organizations and foreign delegations.



The Cuban delegation also includes Juan Antonio Quintanilla Roman, Cuba's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations based in Geneva, and other officials from the foreign ministry and the island's permanent mission to that European city.