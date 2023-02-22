Forest fires caused power system failure





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) Forest fires are said to have caused the breakdown of the 220 kV lines that brought down the power grid from central to eastern Cuba., according to Lázaro Guerra, technical director of the National Electric Union (UNE).



UNE reported a first interruption at noon of the eastward service from the province of Matanzas, followed by a similar event in the evening that left the rest of the central region and the eastern provinces without electricity.



“It is estimated that the power grid will be gradually restored nationwide in the next few hours,” he remarked.



Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdés Menéndez, along with the Minister of Energy and Mines Alfredo López Valdés and UNE officials and specialists have been supervising the repair works minute by minute.