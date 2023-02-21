Cuban president appreciated support from MEP Smeriglio





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, expressed his gratitude today to the Member of the European Parliament Massimiliano Smeriglio for his support and commitment to continue strengthening inter-parliamentary ties with the island.



On Twitter, the first secretary of the party's central committee informed about the meeting he had with the visitor, an occasion he recognized his constant work in support of Cuba and the fight against the economic, commercial and financial blockade maintained by the United States against our country.



During his previous visit to Cuba last November, Smeriglio toured several places of interest in Havana, gave a lecture at the Higher Institute of International Relations and held meetings with the Cuban head of state and with Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, among other activities.



Massimiliano Smeriglio is an Italian politician, writer and university professor, who has been elected to the European Parliament since 2019.