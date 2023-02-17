Mobile services in Cuba affected due to spike in traffic





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) The Cuban Telecommunications Company (Etecsa) reported this Thursday through its Twitter account that there is an affectation in mobile services and it is working on identifying the fault to restore services as soon as possible.



Recently, Tania Velázquez Rodríguez, executive president of Etecsa, in an interview for the digital media Cubadebate reported that during 2022 the number of users connected to the Internet via cellular telephony grew by more than one million, reaching 6.7 million customers enabled to navigate.



This increase is reflected in the volume of traffic, which increased by 63 percent in the same period.



The entity has not been able to grow with a sufficient number of radio bases due to economic difficulties in acquiring new technologies and equipment, she explained.



Velázquez Rodríguez also acknowledged that there are bottlenecks in the international output, which should be solved by enabling new capacities, through a new fiber optic cable in the country, a work that is in the process of linking.



Etecsa is carrying out the technical work for the laying of the submarine cable together with the French company Orange S.A.