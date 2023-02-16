Cuba appoints new Minister President of the Central Bank





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 16 (ACN) The Council of State, at the proposal of the President of the Republic and prior approval of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Party, agreed to promote comrade Joaquín Alonso Vázquez, current president of Casas de Cambio (Cadeca S. A.), to the post of Minister President of the Central Bank of Cuba.



Alonso Vázquez, 59 years old, has a degree in Finance and Credit, a master's degree in Business Management and Improvement, and has held different responsibilities in the banking sector, such as deputy provincial director of Banco Popular de Ahorro in Havana, director of Savings at the Central Office of Banco Popular de Ahorro, director of Credit at Casa Financiera FINALSE. Between 2000 and 2010 he served as Vice President of CUBALSE to attend to the Economy and Finance activity.



Subsequently, for seven years he held the position of vice president of Banco Popular de Ahorro until he was promoted to the current position in 2017.



He has exercised, among others, the responsibilities as delegate of the People's Power, vice president of the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba in Havana, with positive results.



During his career he received postgraduate training, which qualifies him technically and professionally to hold this position.



Martha Sabina Wilson González, who served as Minister President of the Central Bank of Cuba since 2019, was recognized for her efforts and will be assigned other activities.