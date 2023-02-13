Diaz-Canel held meeting with health collaborators in Belize





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 13 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel concluded on Sunday his official visit to Belize with a meeting with health collaborators working in that Central American nation.



On Twitter, the president described the exchange as very good. "They know in depth the reality of the country and their commitment to the Belizean population is as high as it is to our country," he said.



They give and receive teachings every day, I felt proud listening to them, said the head of state in reference to the 117 doctors and nurses who are part of the Cuban mission, Prensa Latina reported.



He said that more than a thousand Cubans have served in Belize since 1990 and several fields have also benefited from the relations, such as construction, sports and culture.



The Cuban president's agenda began at noon on Sunday with talks with the nation's governor general, Froyla Tzalam, at the House of Culture in Belize City.



He then held official talks with Prime Minister Jonh Briceño, in which both parties agreed to strengthen economic, trade and cooperation ties and exchanged on the agreements adopted at the 8th Summit of the Caribbean Community.



Cooperation relations between Belize and Cuba are focused mainly in human resources training and health assistance to contribute to the needs of this people.



Belize has benefited from the Cuban program called Operacion Milagro (Operation Miracle), while offering scholarships to young Cubans to improve their English language skills.