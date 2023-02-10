Díaz-Canel congratulates Commander of the Revolution on his 95th birthday





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 10 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, congratulated today on his 95th birthday the Commander of the Revolution Guillermo Garcia Frias.



On Twitter, the president highlighted the work of Garcia Frias in the revolutionary struggle and the protection of Cuba's flora and fauna.



Commander of the Revolution Guillermo Garcia Frias was born on February 10, 1928 and from a very young age was one of the farmers who joined the ranks of the Rebel Army in the fight against the Batista dictatorship.



After the triumph of the Revolution he was chief of the Western Army, vice president of the Council of State and the Council of Ministers, and Minister of Transportation.



He was a member of the Council of State until October 10, 2019, and of the Council of Ministers until April 19, 2018, and currently serves as director of the National Flora and Fauna Enterprise.