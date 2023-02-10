Cuban President Meets Colombian Vice-President





Havana, Feb 9 (ACN) Cuba and Colombia confirmed on Thursday their willingness to strengthen and diversify bilateral relations, said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.



The Cuban head of state and First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party wrote on his Twitter account that he held a fraternal encounter with Francia Marquez, who is on an official visit to Cuba.



During the talks, Diaz-Canel ratified Cuba’s support of Colombia’s peace efforts and thanked the Colombian vice-president for her presence at Havana’s International Book Fair, which has her country as guest of honor.



During her stay on the island, the Colombian vice-president will hold talks with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities on her official agenda.

