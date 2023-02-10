Cuban President Meets Colombian Vice-President

Havana, Feb 9 (ACN) Cuba and Colombia confirmed on Thursday their willingness to strengthen and diversify bilateral relations, said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.
The Cuban head of state and First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party wrote on his Twitter account that he held a fraternal encounter with Francia Marquez, who is on an official visit to Cuba.
During the talks, Diaz-Canel ratified Cuba’s support of Colombia’s peace efforts and thanked the Colombian vice-president for her presence at Havana’s International Book Fair, which has her country as guest of honor.
During her stay on the island, the Colombian vice-president will hold talks with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities on her official agenda.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio