Cuban President Attends Opening of International Book Fair





Havana, Feb 9 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Communist Party Secretary and Cuban President attended the opening session of the 31st Havana International Book Fair at is usual venue in the San Carlos de la Cabaña Fortress on the city’s bay area.



Colombia’s vice-president Francia Marquez Mina also attended the opening event since her country is this year’s guest of honor at the fair. Also attending were the members of the Cuban Communist Party’s Politburo Salvador Valdes, vice-president of Cuba and Esteban Lazo, president of the Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament).



Prime Minster Manuel Marrero, Deputy Premier Ines Maria Chapman and the head of the Communist Party’s Ideology Department Rogelio Polanco also joined in.



Meanwhile, on the Colombian side was Patricia Ariza, Culture Minister and Jose Noe Rios, ambassador to Havana.



Over 120 exhibitors from some 40 countries are participating at the book fair, considered the largest cultural event on the island, which runs till March 19.



