Massive Forest Fire in Eastern Cuba under Controlled





Holguin, Feb 9 (ACN) Authorities in this eastern Cuban province confirmed on Thursday that a massive forest fire that burnt for 14 days inflicting severe damage in the mountainous area of Prado, Municipality of Mayari, was brought under control.



The fire, detected in January 26, was caused by the impact of intense drought affecting the territory for the past five months, and fueled by abundant organic vegetable matter. The blaze burnt more than one thousand hectares of forests.



Although the fire is now under control, members of the foresters’ forces and of the local forestry company Mayari are keeping and eye on the area, since workers with engineering companies are still fighting some flames still burning on Thursday in the zone, according to Major Elio Ramirez, from the Civil Defense Forces in the territory.



The fire, located over the Nipe-Sagua-Baracoa mountains, near Pico Cristal National Park, will reportedly have a negative impact on the local flora and fauna.