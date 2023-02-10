US Coast Guard Returns 21 Irregular Cuban Migrants





Havana, Feb 9 (ACN) The US Coast Guard Service returned 21 irregular Cuban migrants on Thursday to the island through the Orozco harbor, in western Artemisa province.



The group of persons included 17 men and four women who had previously attempted an illegal departure by sea, according to the Cuban Interior Ministry.



This was the 18th operation of its kind by the US Coast Guard, which took the number of return Cubans to 1 thousand 621 this year.