Cuban President announces visits to Mexico and Belize





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced today that in the coming days he will travel to Mexico and Belize.



In Mexico, he will meet with his counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Mexican state of Campeche to keep strengthening the close relations between both countries.



Likewise, he referred to Cuba’s friendship with Belize, a Caribbean nation with which the Island has maintained strong ties since they established diplomatic relations on July 15, 1995.