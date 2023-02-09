Havana International Book Fair opens today





Havana, Feb 9 (ACN) Based on Marti's premise that "Reading is growing", the 31st International Book Fair, Cuba’s biggest literary event, will open today at the San Carlos de la Cabaña Fortress and other venues in Havana, with Colombia as the guest of honor this year.



Juan Rodríguez Cabrera, president of the Cuban Book Institute (ICL), said that the Fair will count on more than 120 exhibitors from 40 countries and present around 4,200,000 copies of more than 4,200 titles—as well as some 1,300 digital books for sale—and is expected to surpass the figure of 2,300,000 visitors registered in the 2022 event.



On the occasion of the Fair, Colombian vice president Francia Márquez Mina, who will pay an official visit to Cuba, described the event as an excellent opportunity to strengthen the ties of friendship between Cubans and Colombians.