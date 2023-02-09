Cuban diplomats meet with U.S. religious leaders





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) The effects of the U.S. sanctions against and blockade of Cuba, as well as the economic transformations under way in the island and issues regarding bilateral relations, were discussed in a meeting between Cuban diplomats and parishioners of the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church.



The Presbyterians learned about daily life in Cuba, marked by the hardship caused by six decades of blockade, and the regulations that prevent U.S. religious organizations from developing links with their Cuban counterparts, both in terms of joint projects and in the provision of humanitarian aid.



The Cuban diplomats urged the members of the U.S. church to get to know the island and its citizens as the most effective way to understand the history and reality of Cuba and to promote good relations with the United States.



Marilyn Sieber, president of the Cuba Partners Committee of the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, reasserted their commitment to develop ties with Cuban religious communities and to keep demanding the end of the U.S. Cuba policy.