09
February Thursday

Cuba and Senegal hold Inter-Chancellery Political Consultations



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) Luis Alberto Amorós, director for Sub-Saharan Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba (MINREX), and Ousmane Diop, director of Europe, the Americas and Oceania of the the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Senegal, chaired the online meeting of Inter-Chancellery Political Consultations.

MINREX reported that the two parties noted the positive state of their relations and both stated their willingness to keep strengthening them in fields of common interest and discussed actions to boost economic and commercial exchange, cooperation and political dialogue.

The delegations also addressed topics of the multilateral agenda, including Cuba’s role as Pro Tempore President of the Group of 77 plus China.

