Cuban President Signs Book of Condolences for Türkiye Quake Victims





Havana, Feb 8 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez signed on Wednesday the book of condolences opened at the Turkish embassy in Havana in memory of the victims of the earthquake that hit Türkiye on Monday.



On his Twitter account, the head of state expressed the Turkish people and government his deepest sorrow for the damage caused by the tremor and extended Cuba’s support of Türkiye in this difficult moment.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visited the zones affected by the quakes that rocked the country’s southeastern section on Monday.



Over 9 thousand persons died and more than 52 thousand were injured in Türkiye as a consequence of the natural phenomenon which also affected the northeastern section of Syria on February 6th.

