Bahamian Authorities Return 130 Irregular Cuban Migrants





Havana, Feb 8 (ACN) A flight coming from The Bahamas on Wednesday brought back to Havana’s Jose Marti International airport a group of 130 irregular Cuban migrants, the Cuban Interior Ministry announced.



The group was made up of 107 men, 22 women and one minor, which has been the largest deportation of Cubans from The Bahamas.



All returned Cubans had illegally departed the country by sea; four of them were submitted to investigation for presumed serious crimes which were under probe before their departure.



This is the fourth air operation from The Bahamas returning Cuban migrants this year which has taken to 297 the number of Cubans returned from that country.