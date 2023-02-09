Cuban President Holds Talks with Pope’s Envoy





Havana, Feb 8 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez held talks on Wednesday with Cardinal Beniamino Stella, envoy of Pope Francis.



On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel recalled the visit to Cuba by Pope John Paul II 25 years ago and said that the historic visit marked a significant moment for relations between the Vatican and Cuba.



During the talks, the Cuban head of state renewed his country’s commitment to keep working for the strengthening of relations with the Holy See and expressed his gratitude for the gestures of affection by Pope Francis towards the Cuban people.



Meanwhile, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stressed on Twitter that bilateral Cuba-Vatican relations mark their 88th anniversary this year and he went on to ratify his country’s willingness to further tighten bilateral ties.



The Aula Magna of the University of Havana hosted a ceremony on Wednesday to mark the 25 year of the apostolic visit to Cuba by John Paul II.

