Cuba Reports First Perceptible Tremor in 2023



Havana, Feb 8 (ACN) Cuba’s National Seismologic Service reported a perceptible tremor Wednesday morning some 600 kilometers southeast of the Isle of Youth, an isle-municipality to the south of the western portion of the main island of Cuba.

The seismological event was perceived in several localities in the Isle of Youth, and high-rises in Havana and other cities in western Cuba, according to the report.

This is the first perceptible tremor this year; no human or material damage was reported after the event.

The 5.5 tremor was calculated at a10-kilometer depth.

