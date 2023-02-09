Cubans Mark 25th Years of the Visit by Pope John Paul II to the Island Nation





Havana, Feb 8 (ACN) The 25th year of the pastoral visit to Cuba by Pope John Paul II, the first visit here by a Holy Father of the Catholic Church, was marked on Wednesday during a ceremony at the University of Havana in the presence of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.



Cardinal Beniamino Stella, envoy of Pope Francis to the ceremony, expressed his pleasure to take part at the event, and he also appreciated the opportunity to stand by the Cuban people.



“I have come to celebrate and revive the legacy of Pope John Paul II, messenger of truth and hope,” said the Cardinal.



The prelate felt honored to stop by the urn treasuring the mortal remains of Father Felix Varela, whom he described as a magnificent example of the relationship between faith and culture.



The Pope’s envoy appreciated the warm welcome he was given during his previous tours of Cuban dioceses, which allowed him to witness the Cuban people’s faith and solidarity.



As to the visit by John Paul II, the cardinal said his presence here favored the evangelizing mission in Cuba, family pastoral work and the way towards ecumenism. “I wish the ideas of the Pope prevail as encouraging reference for the life and commitment of the Cuban people,” he noted.



During the ceremony, the director of the Jose Marti Program Office, Eduardo Torres Cuevas, recalled the words of John Paul II when he called to return to the Cuban roots and work for an increasing honorable and free future in which the people identify themselves particularly with their own commitment towards the others.



The ceremony was also attended by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and the head of the Communist Party’s Ideology Department Rogelio Polanco, as well as by Cuban intellectuals and artists.



Havana University rector Miriam Nicado said that over the years, Cuba has reached diverse corners of the world as missionary of health and education as a gesture of humanism.



Pope John Paul II visited Cuba January 21-25, 1998. His trip was followed by further papal visits here: Pope Benedict XVI in 2012 and Pope Francis in 2015.