Cuban President mourns death of lawyer Beinusz Szmukler





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel lamented today the death of the prestigious lawyer and human rights fighter Beinusz Szmukler, who always supported the Cuban Revolution.



Díaz-Canel said that Cuba will be eternally grateful to the jurist for his solidarity and his activity in defense of the five Cuban anti-terrorists who were sentenced to prison in the United States and recalled that during his recent visit to Argentina he met with Szmukler, describing him as lucid, affectionate and cheerful.



The message from the Cuban head of state included a note from the Institute “Space for Memory”, which Beinusz Szmukler co-chaired, that highlighted his commitment, rigor and generosity and pointed out that Szmukler, who died at the age of 91, was a member of the Buenos Aires Bar Association, defender of political prisoners, advisory president of the American Association of Jurists, member of the Council of the Judiciary, and member of the Legitimate Justice collective, among other instances where he deployed his solid knowledge.