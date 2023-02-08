Cuban Deputy Prime Minister advocates coming closer to the people





CAMAGÜEY, Cuba, Feb 7 (ACN) “We must be close to the citizens to listen to and support them (…) since the future of the province of Camagüey lies in business management and in the efforts of each worker,” Cuban deputy prime minister Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca said on behalf of the eleven candidates for Parliament from this city, who are visiting local schools and workplaces to talk with students and workers.



Federico Hernández Hernández, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the province of Camagüey, remarked that it is essential to strengthen unity and legitimize the Cuban electoral system because it is based on the power of the people, who have elected experienced, recognized and prestigious candidates who will contribute to local governance.



The visits also included enterprises and cooperatives engaged in food production and trade.



On the days leading up to the popular vote scheduled for March 26, the deputies of the highest legislative body of the State will have exchanges with all social sectors.