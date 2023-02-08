Candidates for Parliament check food and social programs





ALQUÍZAR, Cuba, Feb 7 (ACN) Local fruit production programs and social policies implemented in vulnerable neighborhoods were the focus of attention of the candidates for Parliament in the province of Artemisa.



Alejandro Gil Fernández, deputy prime minister and minister of Economy and Planning, and Yurisa Lahera Mansfarroll, second head of Social Work in the region, are meeting with workers’ collectives and communities to discuss issues that demand urgent solutions because of their social impact, such as the shortage of fuel, spare parts and other supplies, which tampered with almost the whole fleet of rural school bus service and affected the water supply system in several communities.



Gil Fernández urged to find alternative solutions to these and other problems, taking into account the country’s current financial limitations and other objective difficulties.