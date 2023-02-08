Cuban Premier Tours Community as Candidate to Parliament Deputy





Holguin, Feb 7 (ACN) Manuel Marrero, Cuban Premier and recently elected candidate to Parliament deputy visited the easternmost Cuban community of Gibara in this province as part of the scheduled meetings of the deputies-to-be with the people.



Marrero, elected candidate for the Cañada de Melones locality in Holguin, insisted in the elimination of all hurdles hindering actions to meet the needs of the people.



Local voters expressed concerns about the aging of the Cuban population, the implementation of social programs to improve living conditions, such as home repairs, the need to have doctor’s offices and subsidies to single mothers with more than three children.



The locals also called for stable public transportation, particularly for the transfer to hospitals of patients and sick persons in the area which is only 60 kilometers far from the city of Gibara.



Candidate Marrero also learned in another locality about ongoing actions in seriously affected areas by current drought to improve drinking water supply. In these areas, the Premier was also briefed about the repair and maintenance of community schools, local services and the difficulties facing telecommunications.



The Prime Minister was accompanied by other candidates to Parliament deputies during his tour of the easternmost communities.



All 470 candidates will meet population sectors till March 24 ahead of the upcoming National Elections.