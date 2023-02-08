President Miguel Diaz-Canel Pays Visit to University in Central Province





Havana, Feb 7 (ACN) As part of scheduled meetings with the community by the recently elected candidates to Parliament deputies, President Miguel Diaz-Canel toured the Marta Abreu University of Las Villas, in the central city of Santa Clara.



Diaz-Canel, along another seven candidates to deputies in Santa Clara, met with teachers and students at the university campus on issues related to innovation and science and their impact on the capital city of Villa Clara province.



The head of state paid honor to former university rector Professor Jose Luis Garcia Cuevas who led that higher education center in the 1990s.



Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez graduated as electronic engineer at the Marta Abreu University of Las Villas and later took his PhD in Technology in May 2021.