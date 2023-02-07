Cuban VP received president of the government of the Canary Islands





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 7 (ACN) Cuban vice president Salvador Valdes Mesa received at the Palace of the Revolution the president of the Government of the Canary Islands, Angel Victor Torres Perez, who has been on a working visit since last February 4.



As reported by the Presidency of Cuba on its website, in the meeting, which took place on Monday, Valdes Mesa, who is also Member of the Political Bureau of the Party stressed that Torres Perez's visit will allow to continue deepening the historic relations, based on the foundations of family, cultural, and solidarity.



Cuban official also conveyed greetings from the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, who is touring the central province of Villa Clara as part of the country's election process.



The Vice President explained to Angel Victor Torres Perez that his arrival takes place in a very complex context for the Caribbean country, which is facing situations such as a tightened blockade, whose impact has been added to the blow to the world and to Cuba caused by COVID-19 pandemic.



He also commented on the importance of strengthening trade relations between Cuba and the Canary Islands.



For his part, the President of the Government of that Spanish autonomous community expressed his gratitude for the wonderful welcome and sent his greetings to President Diaz-Canel.



During the exchange, Angel Victor Torres Perez acknowledged that he and those accompanying him have lived a busy agenda of meetings and commented on the progress and joint actions, in areas such as tourism, and purposes such as the development of clean energy.



the President of the Canary Islands Government was accompanied by the Spanish Ambassador to Cuba, Angel Martin Peccis; the Deputy Minister of Communication of the Canary Islands Government, Ricardo Perez Gonzalez; and Manuel Rodriguez Santana, Director of Emigration of the same entity.The Cuban side was represented by Angel Villa Hernandez, Director a.i. of bilateral affairs of the foreign ministry, and Gisela Garcia Rivera, director of Europe and Canada of the same ministry.