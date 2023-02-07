Diaz-Canel stresses the important role of young people in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 6 (ACN) The importance of the role of young people in the Cuban scenario was highlighted today by Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, during a tour in Santa Clara(central Cuba).



Diaz-Canel is part of a group of candidates for deputies to the National Assembly of People's Power who are touring Villa Clara, as part of which they exchanged with members of the Federation of High School Students (FEEM by its Spanish acronym), on topics such as recreation and education.



Along with Diaz-Canel attended Osnay Miguel Colina Rodriguez, Osmany Garcia Lopez, Leonel del Valle Monteagudo, Alberto Lopez Diaz, Clara Nubia Aleaga Castillo, Asiel Aguada Barcelo and Luis Morlote Rivas, nominated this February 5 by the Municipal Assembly of Santa Clara.

They were previously at the University of Medical Sciences of that city, and are expected to have other contacts with the population.



The process of presentation and exchange with the people will take place on February 6 and 7 in the 13 municipalities of Villa Clara.