Raul Castro nominated as parliamentary candidate



 HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 5 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro was nominated in the province of Santiago de Cuba as a candidate for deputy to the National Assembly of People's Power.

The list of parliamentary candidates features 470 representatives, 223 of them grassroots delegates.

From February 6 to March 24, according to reports in social networks, the candidates will tour their constituencies to talk with the residents.

