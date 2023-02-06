Raul Castro nominated as parliamentary candidate

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 5 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro was nominated in the province of Santiago de Cuba as a candidate for deputy to the National Assembly of People's Power.
The list of parliamentary candidates features 470 representatives, 223 of them grassroots delegates.
From February 6 to March 24, according to reports in social networks, the candidates will tour their constituencies to talk with the residents.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio