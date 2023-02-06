Díaz-Canel approved as parliamentary candidate





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 5 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez was approved in the city of Santa Clara as candidate to the parliament by the unanimous vote of the 110 delegates of the Assembly of People's Power in that city, as part of a nationwide process to nominate potential members of the country’s top legislative organ following an election scheduled for March 26.



The biography of the current Cuban president includes his outstanding academic results and his achievements as student leader of the Marta Abreu de Las Villas University, his relevant work as First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the provinces of Villa Clara and Holguín, and his current work as First Secretary of the Party in the nation.



The 10th Legislature of the National Assembly of People's Power will have 470 deputies (135 less than the current one), of which 221 (47.02%) will be grassroots delegates; 135 (28.7%) provincial delegates; and 114 (24.2%) national delegates.