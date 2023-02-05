Mexico Deports 69 Irregular Cuban Migrants





Havana, Feb 3 (ACN) A flight from Mexico on Friday returned to Cuba a group of 69 irregular islander migrants.



According to the Cuban Interior Ministry, the group was made up of 46 men, 18 women and five minors.



Four of the returned persons left Cuba illegally by sea; the rest traveled legally to countries of the region and later kicked off irregular routes to make it to the US southern border.



This has been the third operation from Mexico including some 195 deported migrants this year.



Since the year 2023 began, some two thousand 112 irregular Cuban migrants have been returned to the island from countries which share migration accords with Cuba.