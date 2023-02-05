Prime Minister Acknowledges 60-Year Work of Cuban Customs





Havana, Feb 3 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz praised in Havana the outstanding work of the General Customs Office in the defense and surveillance of Cuban borders.



During a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the Customs Office in Socialist Cuba and in the presence of President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the Premier stressed the advancement in the use of modern technology to detect and counter illegal acts.



The head of the Cuban government detailed actions taken to make international trade more dynamic, ease autocratic work and procedures which favored the simplification, elimination or merger of some 150 procedures.



Cuban custom officials have rigorously enforced prevention plans and actions against the trafficking in persons, drug trafficking, smuggling of goods and resources from the country’s fauna and flora, said the premier.



National Customs Office chief Nelson Cordoves ratified his institution willingness to keep offering an efficient, transparent and safe service.



We’ll keep up efforts to cover our expenses with revenues derived from our services, whose contribution to the state budget amounted to 35 million Cuban pesos last year, while customs tariffs reported benefits valued at over 4.7 billion Cuban pesos, said the official.

Set up on February 5th, 1963, the Cuban Customs Office operates as the control agency which guarantees security and protection of the socialist society and the national economy.